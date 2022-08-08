Cryptocurrency Prices Today On August 8: Ethereum in green, Bitcoin flatlines

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 8. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion, up 1.41 per cent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $41.20 billion, a decrease of 8.43 per cent.

The total volume in Defi is $4.82 billion, 11.70 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $36.90 billion, which is 89.55 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin is around Rs 18.25 lakh, with a dominance of 40.37 per cent. This was a 0.08 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 18,25,000 -0.13% Ethereum 1,34,979 1.47% Tether 80.87 -0.66% Cardano 39.5000 -1.48% Binance Coin 23,500 -1.35% XRP 27.7 -4.37% Polkadot 670 -0.14% Dogecoin 5.4 -0.72%