    Cryptocurrency Prices Today On August 8: Ethereum in green, Bitcoin flatlines

    The price of Bitcoin is around Rs 18.25 lakh

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 8. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion, up 1.41 per cent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $41.20 billion, a decrease of 8.43 per cent.

    The total volume in Defi is $4.82 billion, 11.70 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $36.90 billion, which is 89.55 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin is around Rs 18.25 lakh, with a dominance of 40.37 per cent. This was a 0.08 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    As of 7.36am on August 8, these were the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,25,000-0.13%
    Ethereum1,34,9791.47%
    Tether80.87-0.66%
    Cardano39.5000-1.48%
    Binance Coin23,500-1.35%
    XRP27.7-4.37%
    Polkadot670-0.14%
    Dogecoin5.4-0.72%
