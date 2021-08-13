MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 13: Bitcoin, Binance Coin plunge over 2% after sharp rise

Bitcoin's price is currently $44,975.90 and its dominance is currently 44.84 percent, an increase of 0.20 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices is in the red on August 13. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.88 trillion, a 3.02 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.43 billion, which makes a 9.26 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $92.47 billion – 78.75 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $44,975.90 and its dominance is currently 44.84 percent, an increase of 0.20 percent over the day.

This comes after India’s oldest cryptocurrency trading platform Unocoin has allowed its users to use bitcoins to buy Domino's Pizza, Baskin Robin ice creams, coffee from Cafe Coffee Day, and other utilities from over 90 different brands by using Bitcoins.

These e-vouchers can also be gifted by passing on the voucher information electronically or through printing it out and handing over the copy of the voucher.

The trading platform is providing its users with a diversified option of brands across sectors like travel, restaurants, lifestyle companies, clothes, accessories, hotels, and much more to use their Bitcoins as an alternative cash commodity.

As off 7.42 am on August 13, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$44,842.57-2.58%10.79%$842,174,648,061$33,741,006,009 752,577 BTC18,784,306 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,088.39-4.45%10.36%$361,528,589,518$25,516,011,900 8,263,386 ETH117,081,389 ETH
3Binance Coin BNB$392.94-2.57%16.55%$66,067,632,672$2,263,976,752 5,761,646 BNB168,137,036 BNB
4Tether USDT$1.000.02%0.01%$62,958,388,158$82,170,163,937 82,153,648,528 USDT62,945,734,131 USDT
5Cardano ADA$1.871.88%35.28%$60,054,790,864$6,049,837,940 3,234,954,480 ADA32,112,350,224 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.98-4.82%33.24%$45,377,655,428$7,314,077,074 7,481,698,768 XRP46,417,606,117 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.27-5.53%33.83%$35,013,882,445$4,905,797,842 18,330,175,344 DOGE130,826,957,265 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.02%0.01%$27,826,131,398$2,922,399,218 2,923,299,885 USDC27,834,707,258 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$21.14-4.46%12.59%$20,830,850,508$1,656,195,566 78,368,999 DOT985,688,492 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$28.31-4.86%11.11%$16,626,767,385$577,273,618 20,394,862 UNI587,417,507 UNI
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 13, 2021 07:54 am

