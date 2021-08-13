Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 13: Bitcoin, Binance Coin plunge over 2% after sharp rise

Cryptocurrency prices is in the red on August 13. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.88 trillion, a 3.02 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.43 billion, which makes a 9.26 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $92.47 billion – 78.75 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $44,975.90 and its dominance is currently 44.84 percent, an increase of 0.20 percent over the day.

This comes after India’s oldest cryptocurrency trading platform Unocoin has allowed its users to use bitcoins to buy Domino's Pizza, Baskin Robin ice creams, coffee from Cafe Coffee Day, and other utilities from over 90 different brands by using Bitcoins.

These e-vouchers can also be gifted by passing on the voucher information electronically or through printing it out and handing over the copy of the voucher.

The trading platform is providing its users with a diversified option of brands across sectors like travel, restaurants, lifestyle companies, clothes, accessories, hotels, and much more to use their Bitcoins as an alternative cash commodity.

These e-vouchers can also be gifted by passing on the voucher information electronically or through printing it out and handing over the copy of the voucher.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $44,842.57 -2.58% 10.79% $842,174,648,061 $33,741,006,009 752,577 BTC 18,784,306 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,088.39 -4.45% 10.36% $361,528,589,518 $25,516,011,900 8,263,386 ETH 117,081,389 ETH 3 Binance Coin BNB $392.94 -2.57% 16.55% $66,067,632,672 $2,263,976,752 5,761,646 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 4 Tether USDT $1.00 0.02% 0.01% $62,958,388,158 $82,170,163,937 82,153,648,528 USDT 62,945,734,131 USDT 5 Cardano ADA $1.87 1.88% 35.28% $60,054,790,864 $6,049,837,940 3,234,954,480 ADA 32,112,350,224 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.98 -4.82% 33.24% $45,377,655,428 $7,314,077,074 7,481,698,768 XRP 46,417,606,117 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.27 -5.53% 33.83% $35,013,882,445 $4,905,797,842 18,330,175,344 DOGE 130,826,957,265 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.02% 0.01% $27,826,131,398 $2,922,399,218 2,923,299,885 USDC 27,834,707,258 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $21.14 -4.46% 12.59% $20,830,850,508 $1,656,195,566 78,368,999 DOT 985,688,492 DOT 10 Uniswap UNI $28.31 -4.86% 11.11% $16,626,767,385 $577,273,618 20,394,862 UNI 587,417,507 UNI

As off 7.42 am on August 13, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):