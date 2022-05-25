English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 25: Bitcoin up, Binance Coin biggest gainer

    Bitcoin traded above Rs 24 lakh. The market dominance of world's largest cryptocurrency rose 0.25 percent to 44.46 percent over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on May 25 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.29 percent to $1.29 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 14.56 percent to $71.64 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.98 billion, 11.14 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $62.83 billion, which is 87.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin traded above Rs 24 lakh. The market dominance of world's largest cryptocurrency rose 0.25 percent to 44.46 percent over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been cautioning investors and the government against cryptocurrencies and continues to maintain its position, more so amid the current crypto market crash, said governor Shaktikanta Das.

    In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Das said, "We have been cautioning against crypto and look at what has happened to the crypto market now. Had we been regulating it already, then people would have raised questions about what happened to regulations. This is something whose underlying (value) is nothing. There are big questions on how do you regulate it. Our position remains very clear, it will seriously undermine the monetary, financial and macroeconomic stability of India."

    Close

    Related stories

    Das also believes that the government too seems to be in sync with the regulator's stance that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value.

    On the international side, The European Central Bank (ECB) said cryptos will pose a risk to financial stability if the emerging sector maintains its rapid growth of the last two years and financial firms deepen their involvement, Reuters reported.

    The ECB in its biannual financial stability review said exposure to crypto by banks and other financial institutions on a wide scale could put capital at risk and damage investor confidence, lending and financial markets.

    "Systemic risk increases in line with the level of inter-connectedness between crypto-assets and the traditional financial sector," it said.

    As off 8.42 am on May 25, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin24,43,9971.9%
    Ethereum1,63,846.30.63%
    Tether81.39-0.65%
    Cardano43.10001.23%
    Binance Coin27,250.012.11%
    XRP33.4999-0.02%
    Polkadot837.291.86%
    Dogecoin6.8538-0.82%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #Davos #NFTs
    first published: May 25, 2022 09:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.