English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 13: Market volume soars over 800%

    Bitcoin's price is currently $29,979.68, with a dominance of 44.81 percent. This was a 0.74 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Few cryptocurrencies traded in red on May 13 while some showed signs of recovery. The global crypto market-cap now stands at $1.27 trillion, a 2.36 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $2.12 trillion, which makes a 869.28 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.94 trillion, 91.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $2.10 trillion, which is 99.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price is currently $29,979.68, with a dominance of 44.81  percent. This was a 0.74 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, global market regulators are likely to launch a joint body within the next year to better co-ordinate cryptocurrency rules, a senior watchdog official has said.

    Ashley Alder, chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said the boom in digital currencies such as bitcoin was one of the three main areas authorities were now focused on, alongside COVID-19 and climate change.

    Close

    Related stories

    He cited cyber security, operational resilience, and a lack of transparency in the crypto world as the key risks that regulators are lagging behind on. Focus on crypto markets has intensified again this week amid more wild volatility that has long-alarmed watchdogs.

    As of 8:30 am on May 13, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin25,24,7495.87%
    Ethereum1,72,081.52.12%
    Tether82.110.89%
    Cardano44.800013.41%
    Binance Coin24,986.7315.56%
    XRP35.000010.4%
    Polkadot79212.7%
    Dogecoin7.599515.13%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: May 13, 2022 09:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.