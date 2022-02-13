English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall; Ripple rises

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: The volatility traditionally associated with cryptocurrencies has been on full display in recent weeks.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

    (Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

    The overall crypto market volume over the last 24 hours has decreased by 22.79 percent to $69.25 billion on February 13. The entire volume in DeFi is currently $9.59 billion, accounting for 13.84 percent of the overall 24-hour volume in the crypto market. The overall volume of all stablecoins is now $55.84 billion, accounting for 80.63 percent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. The current Bitcoin price is $42,275.87.

    The current dominance of Bitcoin is 42.29 percent, which is the same as the previous day.

    The volatility traditionally associated with cryptocurrencies has been on full display in recent weeks. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is up by around 33 percent since January 24 rebounding from a tumble that cut its price in half from November’s record high. Its main rival, Ethereum, is up around 45 percent since January 24, following a nearly 56% nosedive from its record high of $4,868, also in November.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 0.68 percent to trade at Rs 33,73,863 while Ethereum dipped 1.48 percent to Rs 2,32,499.7.

    Cardano fell nearly 2.92 percent to Rs 84.40 and Avalanche tumbled over 3.67 percent to Rs 6,484.300. Ripple (XRP), on the other hand, rose 5.07 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    As of 7:45 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX.com)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin33,73,863-0.68
    Ethereum2,32,499.7-1.48
    Cardano84.40-2.92
    Tether79.57-0.06
    Solana7,666.76-2.33
    Avalanche6,484.300-3.67
    Litecoin10,000+0.86
    XRP65.0096+5.07
    Axie4,736.89-0.4
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #avalanche #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #NFT
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 08:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.