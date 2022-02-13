Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall; Ripple rises

(Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

The overall crypto market volume over the last 24 hours has decreased by 22.79 percent to $69.25 billion on February 13. The entire volume in DeFi is currently $9.59 billion, accounting for 13.84 percent of the overall 24-hour volume in the crypto market. The overall volume of all stablecoins is now $55.84 billion, accounting for 80.63 percent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. The current Bitcoin price is $42,275.87.

The current dominance of Bitcoin is 42.29 percent, which is the same as the previous day.

The volatility traditionally associated with cryptocurrencies has been on full display in recent weeks. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is up by around 33 percent since January 24 rebounding from a tumble that cut its price in half from November’s record high. Its main rival, Ethereum, is up around 45 percent since January 24, following a nearly 56% nosedive from its record high of $4,868, also in November.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 0.68 percent to trade at Rs 33,73,863 while Ethereum dipped 1.48 percent to Rs 2,32,499.7.

Cardano fell nearly 2.92 percent to Rs 84.40 and Avalanche tumbled over 3.67 percent to Rs 6,484.300. Ripple (XRP), on the other hand, rose 5.07 percent.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 33,73,863 -0.68 Ethereum 2,32,499.7 -1.48 Cardano 84.40 -2.92 Tether 79.57 -0.06 Solana 7,666.76 -2.33 Avalanche 6,484.300 -3.67 Litecoin 10,000 +0.86 XRP 65.0096 +5.07 Axie 4,736.89 -0.4