    Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 21: Bitcoin in red, Ethereum biggest loser

    August 21, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 21. The global crypto market cap reached $1.01 trillion, down 0.12 percent from the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last day stood at $72.78 billion, down 19.89 percent.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.15 billion, which is 7.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $76.48 billion, which is 105.09 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered at Rs 17 lakh. It's dominance is currently 40.15 percent, which is an increase of 0.45 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, the biggest publicly traded companies to invest in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies between September 2021 and June 2022 include electronics giant Samsung, technology behemoth Alphabet, and investment management firm BlackRock, according to a study by crypto intelligence platform Blockdata.

    According to statistics shared by Blockdata, a total of 40 major firms invested in companies belonging to the blockchain / crypto industry during the period. With 13 investments, Samsung was the most active investor, followed by UOB with seven, Citigroup with six, and Goldman Sachs with five. Read more details here.

    As of 7.35 am on August 21, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,76,575-1.56%
    Ethereum1,37,000.0-3.85%
    Tether85.70-0.81%
    Cardano42.95-0.55%
    Binance Coin39.5000-2.46%
    XRP28.3433-2.6%
    Polkadot650.00-1.96%
    Dogecoin5.8700-1%
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 07:56 am
