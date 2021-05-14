COVID-19 Vaccine | Johnson & Johnson to conduct bridging trails in India, awaiting DGCI nod: Report
This comes even as NEGVAC Chairman VK Paul on May 13 said that drugmakers such as J&J are “welcome to apply for import license” and approval will be given “in two days”.
May 14, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Johnson & Johnson: The magazine has listed the company as "Delivering a one-dose vaccine". (Image: Reuters)
Johnson & Johnson is awaiting approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for bridging trials of its one-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
In a statement to the Economic Times, J&J said that it has submitted an application to the DCGI requesting approval to “conduct a bridging clinical study of our single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India to comply with local regulations,” J&J said in an emailed statement to ET.
The report noted that it is unclear why J&J is pushing through with a bridging trail when India has said that it will allow easy access and regulatory clearances to US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) or European Union (EU) approved vaccines
Besides its one-jab offering, the US pharma giant has also partnered with Hyderabad-based Biological E to manufacture its vaccine for global supply, but apart from the announcement in August 2020, no indication of timeline has emerged, the report added.
Sources told the paper that Biological E "may have prioritised its own vaccine candidate over J&J's, besides the US maker's advance commitments to other countries also having "pushed India to the back of the queue".