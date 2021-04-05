English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

COVID-19 update | Classify stock, commodity broking under essential services: CPAI tells Maharashtra govt

In a letter to the Maharashtra government, CPAI — the apex association of stock and commodity brokers — requested the government to classify stock and commodity broking under "essential services."

PTI
April 05, 2021 / 06:22 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

In the wake of fresh COVID-related restrictions in Maharashtra, the Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) on Monday urged the state government to issue necessary clarifications to exempt employees working in broking offices from being subject to any curbs on their movements. In a letter to the Maharashtra government, CPAI — the apex association of stock and commodity brokers — requested the government to classify stock and commodity broking under "essential services."

This would ensure smooth operations and functioning of the broking offices as without the support of the broking industry, exchanges cannot operate, CPAI President Narinder Wadhwa said. This request is particularly in view that the government has allowed leading stock exchanges — NSE and BSE — to remain operational and to ensure smooth functioning of the exchanges, CPAI said, adding that undisrupted broking services must also be facilitated.

Maharashtra new COVID guidelines: All you need to know about what's allowed, what's not

Recognising the importance of capital markets in ensuring the nation's economic stability, Maharashtra was amongst the first states to have brought stock broking, along with depositories and mutual funds, under essential services during the nation-wide lockdown imposed in March 2020. The association urged the state government to provide similar reliefs during the fresh round of restrictions in the state.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during weekdays from April 5 to April 30 in a bid to curb the growing numbers of COVID cases in the state. The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

In addition, various other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons have been announced. However, offices involved in banking, exchanges among others can remain open.
PTI
TAGS: #Commodity Broking #Covid-19 #essential services #Maharashtra #Narinder Wadhwa #stock market
first published: Apr 5, 2021 06:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.