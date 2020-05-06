Coronavirus impact | E-commerce platforms see heavy traffic for non-essentials: Report

E-commerce companies are witnessing heavy traffic on their portals from consumers for products such as air conditioners and cooking stoves. This comes after these companies started accepting orders for non-essential products in orange and green zones amid the nationwide lockdown meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the lockdown till May 17 but allowed the online sales of essential and non-essential products in orange and green zones. It also continued to allow sale of essentials in red zones.

According to a report in the Business Standard, Flipkart said that headsets saw a 200 percent rise in searches on the platform as people continued to work from or stay at home.

As temperatures rise across the country due to summer, people are also looking for fans and air conditioners. The report adds that searches for such products have more than doubled as compared to the pre-lockdown period.

The newspaper quoted Flipkart’s Senior Vice-President Anil Goteti as saying that the platform was witnessing an increase in searches for products in categories such as laptops, mobiles, air conditioners and coolers.

People are also seemingly searching for more personal care and grooming equipment. The report suggests that trimmers continue to be one of the top-10 most-searched products, with a 4.5x increase in searches since the beginning of April.

Another e-commerce giant Snapdeal is reportedly prioritising delivery of household goods and essentials. The report suggests that Snapdeal received 75 percent of the orders from orange and green zones on day one of the third leg of the lockdown.

On May 4, the platform reportedly witnessed 40 percent of its orders coming from orange zones and 35 percent from the green zones.

According to the report, Amazon said that its customers in orange and green zones were buying other priority products and that it was seeing demand for smart devices, electrical appliances, clothes and work from home enablers in those areas.

