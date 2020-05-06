App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | E-commerce platforms see heavy traffic for non-essentials: Report

With people continuing to work from home during the summer, e-commerce platforms are witnessing heavy search traffic for air conditioners and smart devices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

E-commerce companies are witnessing heavy traffic on their portals from consumers for products such as air conditioners and cooking stoves. This comes after these companies started accepting orders for non-essential products in orange and green zones amid the nationwide lockdown meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the lockdown till May 17 but allowed the online sales of essential and non-essential products in orange and green zones. It also continued to allow sale of essentials in red zones.

Close

According to a report in the Business Standard, Flipkart said that headsets saw a 200 percent rise in searches on the platform as people continued to work from or stay at home.

related news

As temperatures rise across the country due to summer, people are also looking for fans and air conditioners. The report adds that searches for such products have more than doubled as compared to the pre-lockdown period.

Also read | Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Do’s and don'ts

The newspaper quoted Flipkart’s Senior Vice-President Anil Goteti as saying that the platform was witnessing an increase in searches for products in categories such as laptops, mobiles, air conditioners and coolers.

People are also seemingly searching for more personal care and grooming equipment. The report suggests that trimmers continue to be one of the top-10 most-searched products, with a 4.5x increase in searches since the beginning of April.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Another e-commerce giant Snapdeal is reportedly prioritising delivery of household goods and essentials. The report suggests that Snapdeal received 75 percent of the orders from orange and green zones on day one of the third leg of the lockdown.

On May 4, the platform reportedly witnessed 40 percent of its orders coming from orange zones and 35 percent from the green zones.

Also read: E-commerce startups cheer as government eases restrictions

According to the report, Amazon said that its customers in orange and green zones were buying other priority products and that it was seeing demand for smart devices, electrical appliances, clothes and work from home enablers in those areas.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #E-commerce

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Utilise chemistry between Narendra Modi, Ramaphosa beyond COVID-19: SA diplomat

Utilise chemistry between Narendra Modi, Ramaphosa beyond COVID-19: SA diplomat

Fed policymakers see slow, uneven US recovery after coronavirus downturn

Fed policymakers see slow, uneven US recovery after coronavirus downturn

Citing no evidence, Donald Trump accuses Democrats of wishing him failure in coronavirus response

Citing no evidence, Donald Trump accuses Democrats of wishing him failure in coronavirus response

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.