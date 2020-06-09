App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Company has sufficient liquidity to fund business operations for next 6 months: Inox Leisure

In a regulatory filing disclosing the impact of COVID-19, the company said it has also cut costs across all functions and departments and has also increased liquidity by adding additional lines of funding through short/long term debts.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Tuesday said it has sufficient liquidity to fund business operations for at least the next six months although cinema halls of the company are closed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a regulatory filing disclosing the impact of COVID-19, the company said it has also cut costs across all functions and departments and has also increased liquidity by adding additional lines of funding through short/long term debts.

Besides, Inox Leisure said it has also been engaging with its business partners -- developers and distributors and producers, making representations to state and central government for support, while also planning to utilise its resources better post opening or resumption of operations.

Close

"The company's management believes that the aforementioned measures ensure that the company has sufficient liquidity to fund the business operations for at least the next six months and will further add liquidity by the additional term debts from the banks," the filing said.

related news

It further said the company has enough liquidity to service debt.

As the government has been announcing phased lifting of the lockdown, the management believes that normalcy could be gradually restored during the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

"Consequently the company will be in a position to resume and continue its operations for the foreseeable future, thereby realizing its assets and discharge its liabilities as they fall due for payment in the normal course of business," it added.

On the estimation of the future impact of COVID-19 on its operations, the company said a prolonged lockdown situation could result in company's inability to start multiplexes and it may be unable to operate at optimal capacity on account of government imposed social distancing norms for multiplexes in future.

Inox Leisure said its operations were shut down in line with the government directives with effect from March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #covid-19 beneficiary #INOX Leisure

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre may consider extending deadline of 15% corporate tax benefit: Report

Centre may consider extending deadline of 15% corporate tax benefit: Report

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to stream on Netflix; another film skips theatre release

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to stream on Netflix; another film skips theatre release

WB Railways office ignores lockdown guidelines, asks employees to report back to office

WB Railways office ignores lockdown guidelines, asks employees to report back to office

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.