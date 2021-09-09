World EV Day: Lodha-Tata Power to provide charging solutions

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

On the occasion of World EV Day, Lodha Group has partnered with Tata Power to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions in all its residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

These chargers will be accessible to all Lodha residents and visitors who are EV owners, Tata Power said in a press release.

Also Read: Ola Electric opens purchase of S1 scooters on eve of World EV Day, EMI starts at Rs 2,999

Installation and charging support will be provided for the electric vehicles along with 24x7 service, maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments through the EZ Charge mobile application by Tata Power, it said.

Also Read: EV alternatives: Are there more practical ways to combat pollution and rising fuel costs?

With this deal, Lodha reinforces its commitment towards a zero-carbon future, further encouraging its residents to embark on this path.

Also Read: Govt spends Rs 871 crore to promote electric vehicles, set up charging infrastructure

Raunika Malhotra, President of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha Group (Macrotech Developers Ltd.) said that they are pleased to partner with Tata Power.

"Fighting climate change and adhering to a sustainable framework has become imperative. Our emphasis on environment sustainability has been evident in our design and operations for many years. We believe that creators and operators of the built environment have a huge responsibility to correct course and as leaders we are committed to it through multiple initiatives. We care about our children – future generations deserve to be a given a better earth than what we inherited,” he said.

Sandeep Bangia, Head – EV Charging, Tata Power, said, "This strategic partnership will allow us access to a vast consumer base of EV users at Lodha. Our aim is to make their life simple and comfortable by allowing easy access to EV charging from the comfort of their homes and offices, thereby, removing range anxiety and encouraging wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country. With Significant presence across all segments of the EV ecosystem, Tata Power is continuously expanding its network across key towns and cities.”

Tata Power boasts of an expansive network of over 54,000 home chargers and over 600 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system – public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers including DC chargers as well as AC Chargers.

Road transport is one of the largest contributors to global CO2 emissions.

With vehicular emissions being a growing source of pollution in Maharashtra, the state government had announced its new electric vehicle (EV) policy with an aim of making such vehicles achieve 10 per cent share of total registrations by 2025.