you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 11:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With no salary coming, Jet Airways pilots may go on strike from April 1

Banks haven't transferred the promised funding, because of which salaries couldn't be cleared

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
In an unexpected turn of events that could exacerbate circumstances around Jet Airways, its pilots may go on a strike from April 1, because of no salary payments.

The airline's engineers also may join the strike, sources told Moneycontrol.

Pilots are yet to get their January and February salaries, and a large part of the December salary. It was expected that they would get their arrears cleared by the end of March, after Jet Airways lenders agreed to put in Rs 1,500 crore in the company. But that hasn't happened.

"A part of the expected interim funding from SBI was supposed to be actioned on 29th March. Unfortunately, the fund transfer has not taken place, hence no update on salary payment from the management," said a communication to the pilots from its union, the National Aviators Guild.

"The collective decision of pilots taken at Mumbai & Delhi open house effective 1st April 2019 IST prevails," it added.

On March 19, the NAG had decided that pilots won't report to work unless a letter on intent signed for pending dues. The situation seemed to have improved later, when on March 25, Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal stepped down, paving the way for lenders to take over the airline.

"It looks like some paperwork has not been done, because of which the banks haven't transferred the money," said an executive from the industry.

A crisis could still be averted, if the pilots are assured that their dues will be cleared.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 11:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies

