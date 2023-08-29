TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints R Dinesh as new chairman

R Dinesh said TVS Supply Chain Solution is ready to begin a new chapter of exponential expansion.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, the erstwhile TVS Group company and now a part of TVS Mobility Group, announced on August 29 that its founder-promoter R Dinesh, who is at present the executive vice chairman of the company, has been appointed as the executive chairman by the board of directors.

The global supply chain solutions provider announced in a press release that S Mahalingam has stepped down as chairman, effective August 29, after serving two terms as an independent director.

Furthermore, TVS SCS announced the induction of K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri to its board as independent directors. The new board will now include five independent directors (the other three being Tarun Khanna, B Sriram, and Gauri Kumar), according to the statement.

The company has also announced that S Ravichandran, the company's non-executive director, has resigned from the board to pursue personal interests.

R Dinesh said TVS SCS is ready to begin a new chapter of exponential expansion. "We always believed in the growth framework – Customer, Capability, Country – as we built on the company's resilient business model with multiple drivers for profitable growth,” he noted.

He further added, “As we embark on our next growth phase, I would like to extend a warm welcome to K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri to the Board in sync with our technology-driven client-centricity focus as well as constant business transformation goals. Further, their expertise will support TVS SCS on its continued growth journey as we work towards establishing our leadership as a technology-led global supply chain player.”

The outgoing chairman, S Mahalingam, said, “From its early years, TVS SCS perceived itself as a global multinational company. It continuously expanded its global footprint, while simultaneously creating local organisations, with a single name and purpose. I am happy that R. Dinesh, who has shown great entrepreneurship in building this organisation, will take over as the Chairman, as TVS SCS begins its journey as a listed company. I wish Dinesh and team all the best as he takes TVS SCS to greater heights.”