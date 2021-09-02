MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Reliance Retail acquires sole control of Just Dial Ltd

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd now holds 40.98% in Just Dial Ltd.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has taken sole control of Just Dial Limited in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) takeover regulations with effect from September 1, 2021. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd now holds 40.98 percent in Just Dial Ltd, a statement released by the company on September 2 read.

On July 20, 2021, RRVL had acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each of Just Dial at a price of Rs 1,020 per equity share from the company’s CEO VSS Mani on the floor of the stock exchange through the block window facility.

The acquisition represents 15.63 percent of the post-preferential issue paid-up equity share capital of Just Dial, Reliance Retail said in a press release.

Read: Reliance Retail Q1 Results 2021 | Firm's net profit surges 123% YoY to Rs 962 crore; EBITDA grows 80%

On September 1, 2021, Just Dial, pursuant to the preferential issue, allotted 2.12 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1,022.25 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,012.25 per equity share) representing 25.35 percent of the post-preferential issue paid-up share capital of Just Dial to RRVL.

Close

Related stories

Reliance Retail Ventures, which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited and holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group, reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 157,629 crore and a net profit of Rs 5,481 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Disclaimer:  Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Just Dial #Reliance Retail
first published: Sep 2, 2021 07:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.