    NTPC to have 2,000 MW nuclear power by 2032, and 20,000 MW by 2050

    The two plants in the pipeline will have pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR), which is almost indigenised, and the power tariff from them would translate into Rs 7.36 per unit approximately

    Sweta Goswami
    February 13, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
    Representative Image

    India’s largest electricity producer, state-run NTPC Limited, will build a clutch of nuclear power plants to help the country’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

    As per the its initial plan, the power major will start generating 2,000 MW of nuclear energy by 2032, 4,200 MW by 2035 and eventually scale up to 20,000 MW by 2050, senior NTPC officials shared with Moneycontrol.

    Apart from capacity addition through pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR), NTPC is also planning to add nuclear capacity through small modular reactors. It also intends to do fuel tie-ups with Uranium Corporation of India Ltd to ensure requisite feedstock availability.

    “Two nuclear power plants with a total capacity of 4,200 MW have been finalised so far. One project of 1,400 MW will come up in Chutka, Madhya Pradesh, having two units of 700 MW each. The second one will be of 2,800 MW (4x700 MW) at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan. The two plants will have PHWR, which is almost indigenised, and the power tariff from them would translate into Rs 7.36 per unit approximately,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.