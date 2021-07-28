MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

More than two lakh jobs impacted in Maharashtra due to mall closure: Retailers Association of India

Every passing day of closure is not only hurting businesses but also livelihoods of people working there, says RAI.

Devika Singh
July 28, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST

Shopping malls in Maharashtra continue to be under lockdown as the government takes a cautious approach to reopen the economy given the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that looms large. The closure, however, is impacting jobs and livelihood of dependents, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said on July 28.

According to the association, the prolonged closures have impacted the estimated 50 malls in Maharashtra that employ more than 2 lakh people, generate a business of about Rs 40,000 crore and contribute Rs 4,000 crore in GST per month. It has also afflicted all the businesses associated with malls—on an average, a mall has 200 retail stores operating in it and over 5,000 business entities associated with it as suppliers and vendors, said RAI.

The shopping malls in Maharashtra are closed since April as the government in several parts of the country introduced curbs to battle the second wave. The Maharashtra government allowed the opening of retail stores, restaurants in high streets and other locations only on weekdays, till 4 PM. General trade stores have been given further relaxations and are allowed to open for a limited window even on weekends.

RAI urged the government to allow malls and shopping centres in the state to operate with the necessary safeguards in place, to save employment, the economy, and the citizens’ right to safe shopping.

“It is important that the Maharashtra government considers reopening of formal retail spaces such as malls and shopping centres at the earliest as they are centres of significant economic activity,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.

Close

Related stories

“In addition to contributing to the exchequer in the form of taxes, they support several livelihoods, including those of vendors, retailers and employees,” he added.

Citing examples of the Delhi and Haryana governments which have opened malls, Rajagopalan requested the Government of Maharashtra to do the same.

“This will not only help save jobs and businesses but will also pave the way for citizens to shop in a safe and sanitised environment,” he said.
Devika Singh
Tags: #malls #RAI #Retailers Association of India #shopping malls
first published: Jul 28, 2021 03:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.