English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Markets live: Axis Bank, Concor in focus
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    MC Exclusive | JSPL in talks to buy strategic stake in Steel Exchange India

    JSPL, which aims to raise its installed capacity more than fivefold to 50 million tonnes per annum from 2030, has been open for inorganic expansions

    Nickey Mirchandani
    January 24, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
    Visakhapatnam-headquartered Steel Exchange, which makes TMT Bars, a type of high strength steel products, has proximity to the sea port, the sources added. (Representative image)

    Visakhapatnam-headquartered Steel Exchange, which makes TMT Bars, a type of high strength steel products, has proximity to the sea port, the sources added. (Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) is in talks to pick up a strategic stake in Steel Exchange India (SEIL), which is looking for strategic investors in an additional equity deal, according to sources privy to the development. However, the size of the deal is not yet known as discussions are in early stages, they said.

    The company confirmed to Moneycontrol that it has been scouting for investors and received an expression of interest (EoI) from JSPL, among others. Once the deal is finalized, the steelmaker will intimate the stock exchanges “in the interest of all stakeholders of the company.”

    “JSPL continues to evaluate strategic opportunities on an ongoing basis as and when they arise,” said a company spokesman.

    ALSO READ: JSPL might not be able to reduce debt level in H2 of FY23: MD Bimlendra Jha