Mahindra Group buys around 4% in RBL Bank; eyes more stake: Sources

A Mahindra Group entity likely picked approximately 4% stake in RBL Bank through open market trades, according to two independent sources with direct knowledge of the developments.

When approached for a comment on the deal, a spokesperson of Mahindra Group said, "no comment." Meanwhile, RBL Bank declined to comment on the matter.

Sources said that Mahindra Group is keen on increasing its stake in RBL Bank to 15-25% if it gets the approvals to be a strategic shareholder of RBL Bank.

A source on condition of anonymity said, “Mahindra Group is excited about synergies with RBL Bank across group entities.”

Mahindra Group’s bet on financial services sector is primarily through the group company Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

RBL Bank has had a bumpy last few years, Vishwavir Ahuja stepped down as MD & CEO as RBI did not extend his term. RBI appointed its own official on RBL Bank’s board in December 2021. Sudden exit of Vishwavir Ahuja and RBI’s action had put the lens on the private lender's financial strength and asset quality.

A source from investor community shared, “We sense that the regulator is looking for a long term solution for RBL Bank.”

Gopal Jain, Sivakumar Gopalan appointed as non-executive directors in August 2022.

Barings Asia owns 10% stake in the bank, Gaja Capital, CDC are other investors. Barings Asia-led consortium invested in the bank in 2020.