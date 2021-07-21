MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Granules clears USFDA pre-approval inspection of manufacturing site in Virginia

The facility located at Chantilly in Virginia had undergone a Pre-Approval Inspection audit by the USFDA from June 21 to 25.

Viswanath Pilla
July 21, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
The USFDA issued two minor observations during the audit, and the company had responded within the stipulated time.

The USFDA issued two minor observations during the audit, and the company had responded within the stipulated time.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Granules India on July 21 said its manufacturing facility in the US has received an establishment inspection report from USFDA, indicating closure of audit.

The facility located at Chantilly in Virginia had undergone a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) audit by the USFDA from June 21 to 25.

The audit was triggered following Granules US subsidiary filing three abbreviated new drug applications from this facility.

The USFDA issued two minor observations during the audit, and the company had responded within the stipulated time

"We are happy to inform that the (US)FDA has closed the observations pertaining to this audit with an Establishment Inspection Report on the July 20. This is the fifth US FDA audit for this facility” said Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director at Granules.

Close

Related stories

North America, which largely constitutes the US market, contributed about 54 percent of company's Rs 3,238 crore revenues in FY21.

The US facility has 800 million capacity of solid oral tablets and another form of formulation, on a single shift basis. The factory became operational in Q1FY22.

Please read here how Granules is transforming from commodity APIs to formulations with US focus.

 
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Companies
first published: Jul 21, 2021 05:07 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.