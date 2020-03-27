App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | IFPMA says its members developing vaccines

"We are sending a clear signal of how seriously industry is taking the pandemic and the need to act as one team," said David Ricks, Chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly and IFPMA President.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
FILE -- Dr. Paul Casey makes a video call at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago on March 6, 2020. Amid the uncertainty swirling around the coronavirus pandemic some experts recommend that older adults at risk cancel nonessential doctor’s appointments, including wellness visits, instead to consider using Telemedicine sessions, if available, as a reasonable substitute. (Danielle Scruggs/The New York Times)
The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) has said more than 80 clinical trials are underway to test new and existing medicines.

"At least nine IFPMA member companies are researching and developing new diagnostic tests, vaccines or treatments and testing existing medicines to treat those infected with the virus. Other companies are involved in fast-tracking diagnostic technology to help detect cases more rapidly," IFPMA said.

The Geneva-based IFPMA represents large global biopharmaceutical companies.

IFPMA said they have made commitment to share scientific expertise, technical skills and manufacturing capabilities with governments and public health agencies like WHO to bring forward therapies and vaccines to protect humankind from COVID-19.

IFPMA said it will share tools and insights to test potential therapies and vaccines as well as developing and scaling up capacity of diagnostics for testing for COVID-19 patients as much as possible.

"Numerous collaborative research programmes have been agreed in order to fast-track the development of therapeutics and vaccines with institutions such as Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness  Innovations (CEPI), Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) and others," IFPMA said.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 05:43 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus outbreak #Health

