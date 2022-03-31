'Consider paying interest and wrap it up', SC asks SpiceJet to settle dispute with Kalanithi Maran

Representational image.

The Supreme Court on March 31 asked low-fare airline SpiceJet to consider paying Rs 300 crore sought by former promoter Kalanithi Maran as an interest amount under an arbitration award in a long-standing share-transfer dispute.

The suggestion came after the court was informed that the lumpsum payment of Rs 600 crore offered by SpiceJet was not acceptable to Maran.

“Consider paying the interest and wrap it up,” the bench told SpiceJet while posting the case for hearing on April 12.

While SpiceJet informed the court that the principal amount owed to Maran was secured, some part in cash and another in bank guarantee, the airline’s counsel said the dispute revolved around the rate of interest.

A challenge to the arbitration award that asked SpiceJet to pay the interest amount remains pending. An alternative offer proposed by SpiceJet involves part payment of the interest amount sought and an expeditious hearing of the pending challenge.

Maran’s counsel argued that the arbitration law says that the rate of interest ought to be 2 percent higher than that offered by banks.

Maran also brought up the winding up order passed against SpiceJet in a case involving Credit Suisse. “If the company is wound up, I will get nothing,” senior advocate Dushyant Dave said.

SpiceJet has settled the winding-up issue with Credit Suisse, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court.

Maran, and his firm KAL Airways, moved the top court earlier this year, urging it to vacate the stay imposed on the Delhi High Court order against the airline.

The high court had asked SpiceJet to deposit Rs 243 crore towards interest payable to Maran in the share-transfer dispute in line with the arbitration award.

According to the arbitration award, SpiceJet owed Rs 579 crore to Maran as a refund as well as interest.

Objecting to SpiceJet’s offer, Maran’s counsel told the court that the amount offered was “my own money coming back to me”. It was the interest payment of Rs 300 crore, over and above the principal amount, that was the bone of contention.

The dispute

The dispute dates back to 2015 when Maran and KAL Airways transferred 58.46 percent of the shares held by them to the present SpiceJet chairman, Ajay Singh, for Rs 2. Singh, who is the co-founder of SpiceJet, had taken on Rs 1,500 crore in liabilities.

Through the share-transfer agreement, Maran was to be issued warrants and preference shares and had paid Rs 679 crore towards the same.

In 2017, Maran moved the Delhi High Court, saying he was neither issued preference shares nor was the money paid by him refunded. The court sent the case for arbitration.

In July 2018, the arbitration tribunal awarded Rs 579-crore refund to Maran plus interest but rejected his demand for Rs 1,323 crore in damages.

Maran challenged the award before the high court, which ruled in his favour and directed SpiceJet to deposit Rs 243 crore towards interest.