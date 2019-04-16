Board meeting over, Naresh Goyal gone, but rescue package remains elusive for Jet Airways

In a drama that moved from the boardroom of Jet Airways headquarters in Mumbai to the corridors of Ministry of Finance in New Delhi, the final act is yet to be played out in the airline's saga.

Jet is yet to make a statement after its board met on April 16 to discuss the future course for the distressed airline. On April 15, the banks, after a meeting with Jet officials, had refused to provide interim funding to the airline.

The airline was hoping to get about Rs 1,000 crore from the banks, and that would have enabled it to continue operations until a new owner came in. SBI Caps, which is overseeing the bidding process, is expected to announce the shortlisted candidates who can then present bids.

Naresh Goyal, who had submitted an expression of interest, is said to have opted out of the race, after opposition from other suitors, including Etihad Airways.

The Board had few options to consider, and thus may be forced to suspend, at least temporarily, operations of the airline. Jet is operating about 50 flights a day, with seven aircraft. It has suspended international flights till April 18.

It needs immediate funds to pay its employees - including pilots and ground staff - lenders, lessors and vendors.

The company on April 16 wrote to the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Civil Aviation, for help. Officials at the Finance Ministry said that lenders, led by State Bank of India, are working on a revival package.

But a final decision will be taken once the company hears from the banks. Executives said an announcement could be made later in the evening.