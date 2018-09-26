App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ayushman Bharat gets a boost as SC makes Aadhaar mandatory

"We would prefer to have Aadhaar, however will not deny services if there is no Aadhaar," said Indu Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and NHA to Moneycontrol.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Image: Press Information Bureau
Image: Press Information Bureau

The National Health Agency (NHA), the implementing body of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) or Ayushman Bharat scheme got a boost with Supreme Court upholding Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act that makes Aadhaar mandatory for availing government schemes and subsidies.

"We would prefer to have Aadhaar, however, will not deny services if there is no Aadhaar," said Indu Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and NHA to Moneycontrol.

PMJAY, that aims to provide Rs 5 lakh coverage to 10 crore poor families or nearly half a billion people, is notified under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act. The scheme was launched last week. Use of unique identification number (UID) allows PMJAY to eliminate duplicate beneficiaries and claims.

To be sure it's not PMJAY alone, the government has issued nearly 139 notifications under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act to make it

mandatory for availing certain benefits and subsidies, including PDS, MGNREGA and social security pensions.

related news

Section 7 has been the focal point of the Aadhaar litigation.  The government argued the rationale behind Section 7 is to ensure targeted delivery of services and benefits which are funded from the Consolidated Fund of India. The petitioner against Aadhaar argued that Section 7 or the mandatory authentication through the Aadhaar platform violates the right to informational privacy.

"An individual’s rights and entitlements cannot be made dependent upon an invasion of his or her bodily integrity and his or her private information which the individual may not be willing to share with the State," the petitioners argued.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 08:43 pm

tags #Business #Companies #policy

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.