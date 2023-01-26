English
    Oil up 1% as positive US economic data, China reopening boosts demand optimism

    Reuters
    January 26, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
    U.S. crude inventories edged up by 533,000 barrels to 448.5 million barrels in the week ending Jan. 20 (Representative image: Reuters)

    Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday on expectations that global demand will strengthen as top oil importer China reopens its economy and on positive U.S. economic data.

    Brent futures rose $1.18, or 1.4%, to $87.30 a barrel by 11:42 a.m. EST (1642 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.12, or 1.4%, to $81.27.

    Earlier in the session, WTI was on track for its highest close since Nov. 16. Currently, however, both Brent and WTI were on track for their highest closing levels since Jan. 23.

    "WTI is deriving some support from liquidation of NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) crack spreads as products begin to shift focus" from bullish supply disruptions in December to weaker demand, analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.