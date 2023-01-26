English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter

    The nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — decelerated last quarter from the 3.2% annual growth rate it had posted from July through September.

    Associated Press
    January 26, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST
    The Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022 (Representative image: AP)

    The Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022 (Representative image: AP)

    The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession.

    Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — decelerated last quarter from the 3.2% annual growth rate it had posted from July through September. Most economists think the economy will slow further in the current quarter and slide into at least a mild recession by midyear.

    The economy got a boost last quarter from resilient consumer spending and the restocking of supplies by businesses. Federal government spending also helped lift GDP. But with higher mortgage rates undercutting residential real estate, investment in housing plummeted at a 27% annual rate for a second straight quarter.

    For all of 2022, GDP expanded 2.1% after growing 5.9% in 2021.