MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures jump ahead of inventory report, faces resistance at Rs 275 level

The general bias; however, may be on the upside amid tightening in US gas stocks.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / July 15, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST

Natural gas futures traded firm on July 15 as the market players await Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventory report later in the day. The gas prices had declined 0.9 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

The energy commodity pared earlier gains after a gap-up start, tracking the positive global trend.

On the MCX, natural gas delivery for July gained Rs 1.40, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 274.10 per mmBtu at 14:49 hours with a business turnover of 15,933 lots.

Gas delivery for August soared Rs 1.10, or 0.40 percent, to Rs 273.60 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,882 lots.

The value of July and August contracts traded, so far, is Rs 533.77 crore and Rs 60.02 crore, respectively.

Close

Related stories

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index rose 13.44 points or 0.40 percent to 3,343.74.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International natural gas futures have started flat to trade marginally higher this Thursday morning and early afternoon trade ahead of inventory data. Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas could trade in a range of $3.550-$3.750 levels.”

“On the domestic front, MCX Natural Gas July holds strong support near Rs 271-Rs 268 levels whereas resistance is at Rs 275-Rs 278 levels”, Iyer noted.

As per National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) report, the weather is expected to remain warmer than normal for the next two weeks, on the East and West Coast with cooler than normal weather in the South.

Kotak Securities said natural gas has been range-bound amid mixed factors. The general bias however may be on the upside amid tightening in US gas stocks. Focus may continue to be on US weather and trend in energy prices, storm activity in the Atlantic and weekly rig activity report.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator RSI is at 64.43, which suggests upbeat movement in the price.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “The natural gas price has key resistance at 15-SMA of intraday chart placed near Rs 275. The price has moved lower ahead of the inventory report set to release in today’s session. Expectations are for a 48 Bcf build in stockpiles.”

At 09:23 GMT, the natural gas price was up 0.30 percent at $3.67 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Market news #natural gas #Natural Gas fundamentals #Natural Gas Technicals #Nymex natural gas
first published: Jul 15, 2021 03:28 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.