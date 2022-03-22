LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities: Check rates

Representative image

After petrol and diesel, the domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices have been hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities from March 22, 2022. As per the new rates, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder price has been increased by Rs 50 to Rs 949.50 per cylinder, reported CNBC TV-18.

The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder has been increased for the first time since October 2021. The cost of a 19-kg LPG cylinder’s price is slashed by Rs 58 to Rs 1954.50 per cylinder In Delhi.

Petrol will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre in Delhi, while you will have to pay Rs 87.47 per litre for diesel. In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 110.78, while diesel would cost Rs 94.94 per litre.

This was the first fuel price hike since November 2, 2021. The government took a series of duty cuts to keep the fuel rates unaffected despite volatility in the international crude oil market. Crude oil prices have shot up over 25 percent since the last hike in November.