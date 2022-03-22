Petrol, diesel prices raised by 80 paise a litre, first hike in 137 days

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by over 80 paise a litre on Tuesday after a status quo on rates for 137 days, CNBC TV18 reported.

Petrol will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre in Delhi, while you shall have to pay Rs 87.47 per litre for diesel. In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 110.78, while diesel would cost Rs 94.94 per litre.

This was the first fuel price hike since November 2, 2021. The government took a series of duty cuts to keep the fuel rates unaffected despite volatility in the international crude oil market. Crude oil prices have shot up over 25 percent since the last hike in November.

Cooking gas prices too were raised the same day. Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities with effect from Tuesday.

The government raised the bulk diesel prices by Rs 25 a litre last week and aviation fuel is up 50 percent since January.

The price hike was much-anticipated after the election results were out, on March 10, however, in the light of the second half of the Budget Session, the measure may have been delayed. The latest price hike implies consumers will have to pay more for fuel, but still, the increase is less than 1 percent of the per litre price that is prevalent right now.

In the international markets, crude oil prices have gone past $100 a barrel fuelled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices touched a high of $140 per barrel, over the supply uncertainties over the Ukraine crisis. India is world's third largest consumer of oil, and over 85 percent of the requirement is met from imports.