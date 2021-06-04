MARKET NEWS

Cognizant elevates India head Rajesh Nambiar as President of Digital Business and Technology

He will succeed Malcolm Frank, who retires on September 1. Frank has been with Cognizant for about 16 years in various roles.

Swathi Moorthy
June 04, 2021 / 10:46 PM IST

The US-based IT major Cognizant has elevated India head Rajesh Nambiar as the President of Digital Business and Technology. He will succeed Malcolm Frank, who retires on September 1.

Nambiar will continue to retain his current role of Chairman and Managing Director. “Frank ceased to be an executive officer as of June 4, 2021, but will remain an employee through his retirement date of September 1, 2021 to assist with the transition,” Cognizant said in its SEC filing on June 4.

Frank has been with Cognizant for about 16 years in various roles.

“Rajesh brings deep knowledge of applications, data, AI, analytics, infrastructure, cloud, and consulting to his new role. Having him based in India will bring the added benefit of driving better DB&T alignment with Delivery. I’m also grateful to Malcolm not only for his many contributions to our company but also for his commitment to a seamless transition through September 1,” Brian Humphries, CEO, said in an internal note.

Digital Business and Technology or DB&T as it is termed was created by merging two service lines Digital Business and Digital Systems and Technology in January this year.

The change in the way the company operates is aligned to the needs of its customers, said a senior Cognizant employee, who shared that under the new service line, sales team can focus more on DBT, which is where the demand is.

DBT includes new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud enablement, and core modernisation, which is in huge demand currently.
first published: Jun 4, 2021 10:46 pm

