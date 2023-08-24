CNN-News18 dominates English news viewership, trounces Times Now & Republic TV on TV and digital

The TV data shows that CNN-News18 has captured 35.3% market share, which is significantly larger than that of Republic TV and Times Now.

To showcase its year-long dominance in English news viewership, CNN-News18 India launched a multimedia campaign on August 23. The channel released a page 1 ad in all editions of a leading business daily to announce its leadership in the genre.

The campaign highlights CNN-News18’s comprehensive, year-long lead over its key competitors both on TV and digital. The TV data shows that CNN-News18 has captured a 35.3 percent market share, which is significantly larger than that of Republic TV and Times Now. With Republic TV at 29.6 percent and Times Now at 23.5 percent market share, CNN-News18 stands apart as the undisputed leader in the English news segment. (Source: BARC | Market: India | TG: 2+ | Period: AVG Wk 16’22 – 29’23 | 8 Channels considered | Market share%)

On the digital front, CNN-News18 has captured 1.4 billion views on YouTube, surpassing Times Now and Republic TV at 795 million and 226 million views, respectively. (Source: Socialblade | Period: Aug’22-July’23

The channel also displayed remarkable performance on Facebook with 787 million views. While Times Now stayed at the second spot with 731 million views, Republic was far behind with 66 million views. (Source: Crowdtangle | Period: Aug’22-July’23)

The high-decibel campaign reiterates News18’s No.1 position among its competition with respect to viewership.

Since BARC resumed ratings of news channels in March 2022, CNN-News18 has consistently led the way in the English news genre. With dedicated viewership and impactful presentations of prime-time anchors like Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan and Shivani Gupta, CNN-News18 is poised to expand its market share and enhance its brand image with growing visibility.