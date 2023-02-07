CNN News18 Bengaluru Town Hall to tackle key issues shaping Karnataka elections

After successful editions in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, CNN-News18 Town Hall comes to the Silicon Valley of the country, Bengaluru with a platform which is bigger and better. The Bengaluru Town Hall will be held on 7th Feb 2023, 4pm onwards and will bring together prominent political figures, industry leaders, and cultural icons to discuss key issues that will shape the upcoming elections in Karnataka. The conversations would be centred around the theme “Will Karnataka Vote for Continuity or Change?”
The Town Hall will feature Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai who will share his views on the central theme, followed by a discussion with DK Shivakumar, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on whether he can be the man of the match for Congress.
Padma Shri Awardee and Former Director of Infosys, Mohandas Pai and Honorary Director, Bangalore International Centre, Ravichandar will discuss the topic ‘How to make elected Netas prioritize Bangalore's infrastructure?’. The event will also be joined by Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe who will put forward his views on the theme of ‘Can Bangalore retain its edge as India’s startup capital? ‘
The evening will witness a discussion with Kiccha Sudeepa, Actor & Director, on the theme of "Can South continue to dominate Indian cinema’ and a discussion with Historian Vikram Sampath on "Is History being weaponised in Karnataka?’. The last session of the evening will be with Actor Chetan Ahimsa on ‘Language Politics: Genuine Concern or just a political stunt?’