App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Chinese startup Rokid sees opportunity with COVID-fighting smart glasses

Equipped with an infrared sensor and a camera, the glasses allow the wearer to "see" peoples' temperatures.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A Chinese startup that develops augmented-reality products for use in manufacturing and gaming has found a promising growth area in the midst of a global pandemic - wearable glasses that measure temperatures on the move.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in late 2019, Hangzhou-based startup Rokid developed a pair of glasses to help screen for symptoms. Rokid Vice President Xiang Wenjie says demand has risen for the company's T1 glasses, developed in only two weeks, after it sold roughly 1,000 pairs to governments, industrial parks and schools.

"Apart from fixed temperature measurement, T1 can provide portable, distant and prompt temperature checking, which would be a great help," Xiang said.

Close

Equipped with an infrared sensor and a camera, the glasses allow the wearer to "see" peoples' temperatures.

related news

Rokid says on its website that it completed a round of "billion-dollar" financing in 2018, led by Singapore state investor Temasek, Swiss bank Credit Suisse and others.

The company said it is now is upgrading the T1 to take multiple temperature readings simultaneously for use in places like malls andÂ airports.

One office park in Hangzhou is replacing fixed thermometer stands with glasses after a flood of employees returning to work made temperature checks a headache for property management.

"With more new products coming out, especially these glasses, we think we can use them to conduct contactless temperature measurement, they are very efficient when faced with a big crowd of people," said Jin Keli, president of Greentown Property Management.

Rokid is not the only Chinese tech startup involved in the fight against COVID-19. Thermal imaging systems made by face recognition giant SenseTime have been installed in railway stations across China.

The new coronavirus, first detected in Wuhan, the capital city of China's central Hubei province, has so far killed more than 4,600 people and infected nearly 83,000 in mainland China.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Business #China #Rokid #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Snags in digital channels due to surge in enquiries by anxious daily wagers: Report

Snags in digital channels due to surge in enquiries by anxious daily wagers: Report

Robots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels

Robots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels

Mahindra & Mahindra reports zero sales in domestic market in April

Mahindra & Mahindra reports zero sales in domestic market in April

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.