Centre orders states to take strict action against those violating stock limits order of Tur, Urad

The government had imposed stock limits on Tur and Urad dals to prevent hoarding and check price rise.

Centre asked state governments to continuously monitor the prices and verify the stock limits of Tur and Urad held by wholesalers, retailers, millers, and importers, and take strict action on those who violate the stock limits order. Stock limits for each of the pulses individually are 200 MT for wholesalers, 5 MT for retailers, 5 MT at each retail outlet, and 200 MT at depot for big chain retailers, of last 3 months of production or 25% of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers.

It is mandatory for these entities to declare their stock positions on the portal (https://fcainfoweb.nic.in/psp) of the department, according to a press release issued by Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on June 14.

All India average retail price of Tur increased by 19 percent to 122.68 per kg in June, from 103.25 per kg a year ago.

Similarly, the average retail price of Urad has increased by 5.26 percent to Rs 110.58 per kg from Rs 105.05 in the same period, as per the data maintained by the ministry.

The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and State Warehousing Corporation (SWCs) were asked to furnish details of Tur and Urad stocks in their respective warehouses on a regular basis.

The country's Tur production is pegged lower at 3.43 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) against 4.22 million tonnes in the previous year, while Urad output is estimated to be down at 2.61 million tonnes from 2.77 million tonnes, as per the third estimated of the agriculture ministry.