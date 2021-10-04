MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CEAT announces completion of 26% stake buy in Cleanwin Energy

Cleanwin Energy owns, operates and maintains a captive wind power generating plant in Maharashtra. The RPG Group company plans to move to 50 per cent renewable power in the next three years.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
CEAT

CEAT

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tyre maker CEAT Ltd on Monday announced it has completed the acquisition of 26 per cent stake in Cleanwin Energy, for which it had signed a pact with Yellowstone Clean Energy LLP last month.

Cleanwin Energy owns, operates and maintains a captive wind power generating plant in Maharashtra. The RPG Group company plans to move to 50 per cent renewable power in the next three years.

"We are happy to announce the completion of the acquisition of 26 per cent stake with Cleanwin Energy," Chief Financial Officer CEAT tyres Kumar Subbiah said in a release.

The RPG Group company had in September signed a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) agreement with Yellowstone Clean Energy to invest up to Rs 60 lakh in Cleanwin Energy Five LLP.

In line with the norms to avail power for captive use, this also makes CEAT a 26 per cent shareholder in Cleanwin Energy, as per the company.

Close

Related stories

"We are very pleased to make this investment as it is another step towards our focus to reduce carbon footprint by 50 per cent by 2030. It is a great initiative to develop and harness renewable sources of energy and towards a sustainable future,” Subbiah said in the release on Monday.

Cleanwin Energy is promoted as a special purpose vehicle, with the sole business of renewable energy generation from renewable sources.

It will supply electricity on a captive basis to CEAT, which has moved to renewable energy for all its six plants in India, the tyre maker said.

CEAT is currently using 25 per cent of its energy requirement from renewable sources, the company said adding that the plans are to move to 50 per cent renewable power in three years.

Cleanwin will provide 5 MW wind power to CEAT plants in Bhandup and Nashik.

This will complement the existing solar energy plants already in place for both Bhandup and Nashik, it said.

The tyre maker said it has continued to move forward strongly in terms of emission reduction, water conservation, zero effluent discharge, plastic waste management and solar power adoption across its offices and factories.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Ceat Ltd #Cleanwin Energy
first published: Oct 4, 2021 04:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.