English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cash-for-Gold lender Muthoot Finance shuns new dollar debt

    Muthoot Finance Ltd. is extending a trend in emerging Asia that’s dragged down bond issuance in the US currency to its lowest since 2015.

    Bloomberg
    October 20, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    Gold

    Gold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    India’s largest cash-for-gold lender by market value plans to repay a $450 million bond later this month, but it isn’t in any rush to tap the offshore market again after yields surged this year.

    Muthoot Finance Ltd. is extending a trend in emerging Asia that’s dragged down bond issuance in the US currency to its lowest since 2015. Debt offerings from Asia ex-Japan in the greenback have almost halved to about $158 billion so far in 2022 compared with the year-earlier-period, while an Indian company hasn’t issued in the market since April.

    EM Asian dollar bond yields are at highest in more than a decade

    The Indian currency fell to a record low against the dollar Thursday, which is also making servicing overseas debt unattractive for issuers there.

    “We are not planning to rollover the bonds,” according to George ALexander Muthoot, managing director at Muthoot Finance, in emailed comments. “We would need to hedge the bonds to counter adverse price movements. This in turn will incur additional costs as well.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Inflation-triggered Fed hikes have pushed dollar borrowing costs in Asia to their highest in more than a decade at 8.25%, according to a Bloomberg index, spurring issuers to boost local funding and shelve dollar bond plans in some cases. Muthoot Finance intends to repay its note due Oct. 31 with existing liquidity, and has been regularly raising funds at home through loans and local debentures, according to Muthoot.

    Still, the offshore market is good for long-term and large-scale funding, and the company will tap it as and when needed, he said.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Business #Companies #debt #Muthoot Finance
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 01:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.