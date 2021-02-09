MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Intellect Design Arena


Stock trades at reasonable valuation of 16x/12x its FY2022E/FY2023E earnings. Favorable industry tailwinds, anticipated improving financial metrics to aid re-rating of stock. The company focuses on increasing license-linked revenues, which is expected to improve profitability. Company turned net cash positive of Rs. 124 crore in Q3FY2021 from net debt of Rs. 102 crore in Q3FY2020. Huge addressable market, strong traction for mature products, rising annuity revenue, and improving margins would help company to clock revenue and earnings CAGR of 14% and 27% respectively over FY2021-23E.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on Intellect Design with a Buy rating, with a PT of Rs. 500 as it is well-poised to gain market share given its future-ready products with flexible modules.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.