    Buy GBPINR; target of : 102.20 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound edged higher by almost 0.50% on Wednesday amid a soft US dollar and rise in UK 10 years bond yields.

    April 13, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound edged higher by almost 0.50% on Wednesday amid a soft US dollar and rise in UK 10 years bond yields. Additionally, sterling rose as market pricing currently indicates around a 75% chance of one more 25 basis point hike • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias amid a weak US dollar and rise in UK 10 year’s bond yields. Meanwhile, sharp upside may be capped as UK GDP MoM data is expected to drop from 0.3% to 0.1%. GBPINR is likely to break the level of 102 to trade in an upward trend towards the level of 102.20 for the day.

    Intra-day strategy

    GBPINR Apr futures contract (NSE)
    Buy GBPINR in the range of 101.88-101.90
    Target: 102.20Stoploss: 101.70
    Support: 101.70/101.60Resistance: 102.20/102.30
    first published: Apr 13, 2023 09:39 am