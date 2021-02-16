Buy Coal India; target of Rs 160: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Coal India

Q3FY21 operating profit of Rs. 5,165 crore (up 29.9% q-o-q) was 10% above our estimate as efficient cost management helped EBITDA/tonne beat expectations at Rs. 336/tonne (up 13% q-o-q). PAT at Rs. 3,085 crore was 14% below estimates due to lower other income and a high tax rate. Coal inventory at power plants fell to 18 days, which bodes well for higher coal offtake over Q4FY2021-Q1FY2022. Moreover, blended realisations expected to improve as e-auction premiums also improved to 25% versus 16% in 9MFY2021. Capital allocation for non-core investments (aluminium smelting and solar energy) would be done if there are reasonable returns. Non-core investment would be taken up in partnership with established players and Coal India will not expose itself to technology/capital risks.

Outlook

Stock trades at an attractive valuation of 4.6x its FY2023E EPS (close to trough valuation) and offers a high dividend yield of 10-12%. Hence, we maintain a Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 160.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.