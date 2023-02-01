English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Union Budget 2023 provides roadmap for stability growth and development: USISPF

    Budget 2023: Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said that the budget took into consideration the needs of all sectors of the economy, reflecting the Indian Government's commitment towards a prosperous and inclusive India.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST
    The budget brings in measures for improving ease of doing business, USISPF said

    The budget brings in measures for improving ease of doing business, USISPF said

    The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provides a roadmap for stability, growth and development, the head of an American non-profit business advocacy and strategic partnership group that is centred towards India said Wednesday.

    Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) also said that the budget took into consideration the needs of all sectors of the economy, reflecting the Indian Government's commitment towards a prosperous and inclusive India.

    "India's Union Budget 2023-24 provides a roadmap for stability, growth and development. The 7 priorities and the economic agenda paves way for India @100 giving a strong impetus to growth, job creation and stabilizing the macro economy amidst global headwinds," said Aghi.

    "The Union Budget 2023 has taken into consideration the needs of all sectors of the economy, reflecting the Indian Government's commitment towards a prosperous and inclusive India. Increased government spending in critical areas of the economy such as agriculture, Green Energy & infrastructure, education and new age technology adoption are indeed welcome announcements towards India @100," Aghi said.