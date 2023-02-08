English
    Tax collected at source on foreign remittances: One step forward, two steps back

    The rationale for increasing the TCS rate is not clear, but it causes hardship to honest taxpayers and could encourage people to resort to unofficial routes for overseas remittances.

    Paresh Karia
    February 08, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

    Budget 2023 proposes to sharply increase the tax collected at source rate on money sent overseas under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme to 20 percent from 5 percent. To understand how this will impact you, let us first understand the concept of LRS and TCS.

    The Reserve Bank of India introduced the LRS in February 2004 to allow Indians to send money outside the country easily. The maximum amount that can be remitted under the scheme has been revised periodically, based on the prevailing macro- and microeconomic conditions:

    lrs-limit-usd

    Under the scheme, currently, one can remit up to $250,000 per family member (including minors) in each financial year. So a family of four can remit up to $1 million in a financial year.



    •  Travel for tourism, business, or employment

    • Education

    • Medical treatment

    • Maintenance of a relative

    • Gifts or donations


    Remittances are also allowed for capital account transactions like:

    • Opening of bank accounts

    • Purchase of property

    • Investment in shares, bonds, and other financial instruments

    • Investment in businesses

    • Loans to NRI relatives

    The scheme has become very popular over the past five years as more Indians are sending money overseas for their children's education and to open bank accounts, purchase property, and invest in securities.