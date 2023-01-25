English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023: Rising inflation biggest cause for concern for most Indians, finds survey

    Indians are worried about rising inflation. Layoffs and slowdown in US and Europe is keeping the mood of the nation cautiously optimistic.

    Maryam Farooqui
    January 25, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2023 on February 1.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2023 on February 1.

    Ahead of the union Budget 2023, the mood of the nation is one of cautious optimism because of a looming global economic slowdown and a potential resurgence of Covid-19.

    Three out of every four persons are worried about the rising inflation and want the government to introduce decisive measures to tackle it in the upcoming Budget, according to a survey by marketing data and analytics company Kantar.

    One in ever four Indians is also concerned about job-losses. This is relatively higher in the affluent class, amid people in the age group of 36–55 and salaried class.

    The survey, which maps consumer sentiments and expectations from the Union Budget 2023, was conducted among 1,892 consumers who represented a mix of salaried and business owners as well as mass and affluent class.