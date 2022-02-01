Budget 2022 | What has become cheaper and what’s more expensive; check list here

Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman

A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

However, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duties.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:-Umbrella-Imitation Jewellery-Single or multiple loudspeakers-Headphones and earphones-Smart meters-Solar cells-Solar modules-X-ray machines-Parts of electronic toys.

However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and they are: Frozen mussels -Frozen mussels -Frozen squids-Asafoetida-Cocoa beans-Methyl alcohol-Acetic acid-Cut and polished diamonds -Camera lens for cellular mobile phone.