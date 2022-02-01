MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | What has become cheaper and what’s more expensive; check list here

    Here's a look at what gets cheaper and what will become costlier.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
    Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman

    A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

    However, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duties.

    Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier: Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:-Umbrella-Imitation Jewellery-Single or multiple loudspeakers-Headphones and earphones-Smart meters-Solar cells-Solar modules-X-ray machines-Parts of electronic toys.

    However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and they are: Frozen mussels -Frozen mussels -Frozen squids-Asafoetida-Cocoa beans-Methyl alcohol-Acetic acid-Cut and polished diamonds -Camera lens for cellular mobile phone.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.