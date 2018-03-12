App
Mar 12, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Broader Indices stay in green as HCL Tech pulls IT index higher; 2 stocks which can return up to 4%

From the Nifty the stocks which gained the most were HCL Tech which jumped 3 percent while ITC was up close to 3 percent. Wipro, Infosys and Vedanta were the other top performing stocks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The bulls were in control with the Indian markets rallying as the Nifty jumped 87 points at 10,314 while the Sensex was up 272 points.

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.69 percent led by HCL Tech which was up 3 percent while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consulltancy Services and Wipro were the other top IT gainers.

The Nifty PSU banking index was however down over 2.5 percent dragged by Andhra Bank which plunged over 12 percent after the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet against a former bank director in an alleged Rs 5,000-crore bank fraud case involving a Gujarat-based pharma firm.

The other top losers included IDBI Bank which feel obver 9 percent followed by Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India and Union Bank of India which shed up to 9 percent.

Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

Chandan Taparia, AVP- Equity Derivatives & Technical at Motilal Oswal Securities has picked up 2 stocks which can yield up to 4% return:

Jubilant Foodworks | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2150, stop loss: Rs 2025 | Return: 3%

Tech Mahindra | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 648, stop loss: Rs 620 | Return: 4%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Jubilant Foodworks #share market tips #share tips #Stock tips #stocks #stocks tips #Tech Mahindra

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

