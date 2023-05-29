BPCL and BARC's collaboration can halve cost of alkaline electrolysers: Official

In 2021, BPCL and BARC had collaborated to scale up alkaline electrolyser technology for production of green hydrogen.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) collaboration with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) could bring down the cost of alkaline electrolysers to half, said Bharat L Newalkar, Chief General Manager (R&D), BPCL.

The cost of an alkaline electrolyser is currently around $800 per kW, Newalkar told reporters during a plant visit on May 29.

In 2021, BPCL and BARC had collaborated to scale up alkaline electrolyser technology for production of green hydrogen.

Ravi Kumar V, Head R&D of BPCL said, “BARC has come up with very niche technology for producing cost-effective electrolysers. BARC has recently adopted a startup called Newtrace and we are working with them to develop cost effective electrolysers. The company is also working on efficient ways for storage and transportation of green hydrogen.”

ALSO READ: State-run companies set green energy ambitions with net-zero target in mind

An electrolyser is an essential device for production of green hydrogen as it splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. When an electrolyser is powered through renewable energy, the resultant is known as green hydrogen.

BPCL pledges to achieve net-zero goal in Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2040. Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that occur at the source that are controlled by the business, and scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions that occur due to purchase of energy sources such as electricity used for the business.

The oil marketing company also intends to meet power requirements for its refineries from renewable energy sources. BPCL has refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

With the aim of increasing green hydrogen production in India, the government kicked off the National Green Hydrogen Mission in January this year with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore. Of this, Rs 17,490 crore (88.6 percent) has been earmarked solely to incentivise the production of green hydrogen and electrolysers, and Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for R&D.

Other than that, Rs 1,466 crore will be devoted to pilot projects and Rs 388 crore towards other mission components.

The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) will formulate the scheme guidelines for the implementation of the respective components.