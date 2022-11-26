Boss a narcissist? It is good for business

In one of our earlier articles, we discussed narcissism and the toxic impact it can have on the work culture and employees of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). But there are positive aspects of narcissism, as well. Yes, there are.

Psychologist and thought leader Barry Johnson proposes a polarity map way to manage narcissism. How does it benefit the leadership of an SME that is trying to navigate a chaotic world?

Benevolence, humanitarianism and altruism are some of the opposites of narcissism. Is it possible to manage the two polarities and become more self-aware, and thereby, more productive? Can SMEs leverage the positive aspects of narcissism, which includes great confidence, a capacity for risk-taking and resilience — the must-haves in a world grappling with coronavirus turbulence?

There is evidence that narcissism is desirable in some areas like making first contact and a good first impression, giving presentations and standing out from the crowd. High-profile entrepreneurs are often associated with narcissism. Studies have shown that it positively correlates with the inclination of an individual to start a business.

Social media plays a big part in showing off and “shameless” promotion, which is associated with the higher end of the narcissism scale. On the lower end are reticence and the absence of any self-promotion because of the fear of being perceived as a jackass.

It is important to understand the need for narcissism. Look at the larger picture and long-term goals to see which positive aspects of the trait should be retained or emulated and to what degree.

1 Humble narcissism

It is as oxymoronic as it comes, but not so entirely. The two words seem poles apart but the combination can work well, as believing in one’s goals and audacious vision mean progress. The thing that has to happen at the same time is to admit mistakes, acknowledge the same and learn from them.

2 Networking

Being able to make a cold call for establishing a strategic connection or reaching out with confidence is an incredible skill. This salesmanship is required at almost all levels. It is also surprisingly function-agnostic.

Even human resources and supply chain functions have to develop an Employee Value Proposition (EVP) and attract talent and walk the talk to make them stay.

3 Praising oneself

Do the occasional drumbeating for yourself. Keep in mind that while beating one’s drums or sharing something with any audience, there should be a large dose of truth in it.

The impact of narcissism on the rank and file of the company can be as profound and toxic as a narcissistic CEO. Before one can deal with it, one needs to identify the people who exhibit excessive levels of this trait. There is no known test although tools like Hogan Assessment have elements of it in their profiling tests. Objective observation and data can help. These revolve around the following questions:

Are there people in the company who:

Are overtly selfish and obsessed only with themselves?

Make themselves the centre of attention and overlook others? If they do praise others, do they take credit for even that?

Overstate and use hyperboles to describe their achievements?

Blame others for their mistakes and claim false credit for successes?

Respond to any negative feedback in a combative fashion?

One difference between an incorrigible narcissist and a humble narcissist is the ability to empathise, at least in small doses. Stepping occasionally into someone else’s shoes and feeling where it pinches can be a wake-up call. Can this be developed in an out-and-out narcissist?

History has shown that absolute failures can change people. Steve Jobs is supposed to have made a momentous change in himself when he was first thrown out of Apple, the company he had built.

On his return, Jobs’ narcissism became productive because it was tempered by some degree of empathy, which led the company to its spectacular and enduring success. Though difficult, empathy can be developed with exposure and self-reflection.

The other difference is the pervading presence of an “entitlement” mentality, which is predominant. Hence, asking the question, “Have I done enough to get what I am aspiring for?” is important.

Convinced that one is born to rule despite a dismal record as a leader is a delusion for that person and those who are drawn to them by their hollow but charismatic presence.

All that glitter is not gold is true of narcissist bosses and employees should be wary of following them blindly. Such a leader needs to learn how to avoid the entitlement mentality and create a work environment where collaboration gets things done.