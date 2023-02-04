English
    BJP on Adani row: Financial markets highly regulated, Centre closely monitoring situation

    Stocks of the Adani Group have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST

    Amid the raging controversy over Adani Group's stocks, the BJP on Saturday said financial markets are highly regulated and the Centre is closely monitoring the situation.

    The Adani group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

    "I do not want to name any particular group but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already spoken on this subject. The Reserve Bank has also given a detailed explanation as per which banks of the country have given huge loans to various companies by following all parameters," Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal told reporters.
    He said financial markets are heavily regulated by the Reserve Bank, SEBI and other regulators. The Finance Minister has made it clear that all regulators are doing their job.