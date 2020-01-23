Big Bazaar Republic Day sale goes live: All you need to know

Big Bazaar’s Republic Day sale offering ‘Sabse Saste 5 Din’ has started. It will be valid from January 22 and end on January 26.

The deal offers customers discounts on all Future Retail brands such as Big Bazaar, Home Town and FBB in the home, kitchen, toys and apparel categories, among others, listed on the Big Bazaar website.

Here is all you need to know to prepare yourself for a great shopping experience.

- All Future Retail store sales will be supported online via Amazon India. The e-commerce giant recently joined hands with the Future group for an online marketplace for the latter's brick-and-mortar store sales.

- One can also avail the following offers once registered on the Big Bazaar website.

- Vote for your favourite nichod mantra here to get extra Rs 100 off via coupons here. Select your favourite nichod hack, vote for it and collect the coupon.

- Play games on the website to score a minimum 100 to win vouchers

- Avail Paytm cashback, 10 percent discount on purchases made using a RuPay card, and more offers listed here.