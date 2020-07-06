App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel to soon launch video-conferencing app for businesses: Report

Airtel's video-conferencing app will compete with Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and JioMeet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bharti Airtel will soon launch a video-conferencing app for businesses as demand for such services rises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airtel will initially provide its branded video-conferencing service for companies only and may launch the product for regular customers after assessing demand, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"Airtel is close to launching several enterprise-grade products including a unified video-conferencing tool very shortly," a source told the publication.

Also read: JioMeet, Jio Platforms' HD video conferencing app can host up to 100 users

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Airtel's video-conferencing app will compete with Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and Reliance Industries' JioMeet.

Airtel was yet to respond when contacted by The Economic Times.

Airtel will prioritise data localisation and security amid growing concerns over cyber security threats, the report said.

"Airtel is focusing on high levels of security as the USP of the product, given the growing debate around cyber security as people work from home," a source told the publication.

The video-conferencing service will be available on mobile and desktop, and will contain the latest AES 256 encryption and multiple layers of authentication, the source told the paper.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:00 am

