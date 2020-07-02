App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio launches HD video conferencing app JioMeet, can host up to 100 users

The latest offering by Reliance Industries' digital arm aims to provide users a reliable video conferencing alternative for personal and professional use.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jio Platforms' videoconferencing is now available for download on Play Store and App Store. The latest offering by Reliance Industries' digital arm aims to provide users a reliable video conferencing alternative for personal and professional use.

Users can connect with up to 100 participants, schedule meetings or share screens, a service especially of use with most people working remotely.

Also Read | Reliance Jio requested to augment data connectivity at 10,000-bed COVID care centre

Close
JioMeet is a network and device agnostic video calling app, with an intuitive and user-friendly interface. The app can also be accessed through Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox for users who wish to attend video calls to join meetings. It is available free of cost across Android and iOS.
The company had on April 30 announced the launch of its nationwide video calling service. By March-end, the app already had over 100,000 installs on Play Store.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jio Platforms #JioMeet #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.