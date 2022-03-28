English
    Bharat Bandh today, tomorrow | Production at RINL plant affected as 8,000 workers join nationwide strike

    A joint forum of central trade unions called the nationwide strike to protest against the Centre's alleged anti-farmer, people and worker policies

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    Central Trade Unions, on March 28, began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers and people.

    Central Trade Unions, on March 28, began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers and people.



    A two-day Bharat Bandh called by a joint forum of central trade unions against the government's alleged wrong policies began on March 28, disrupting banking services and public transport in some parts of the country.

    As many as 10 central trade unions (CTUs) have joined hands to protest the government’s “anti-farmer, anti-workers and anti-people policies”. About 20 crore workers are said to take part in the shutdown called by trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, and SEWA.

    Check all updates here:

    Transport sector impacted in Tamil Nadu

    The two-day national strike called for by various unions had its impact on the public transport sector in Tamil Nadu on Monday as a large number of buses operated by State Transport Undertakings (STU) remained off the road, affecting morning office-goers and others in many places. As a result, autorickshaws were charging exorbitant fares, commuters in different cities complained. While many had the option of switching to suburban rail services and the Metro Rail here, same was not the case in other cities of the state and people had to rely on the available thin services of government buses and autorickshaws. The few running buses were packed beyond capacity. According to reports, a large number of buses operated by the STU stayed off the roads, giving a tough time for the morning officer-goers.

    Private buses ply in Puducherry; banking services partially affected

    Privately operated buses plied normally on Monday in Puducherry even as banking services were partially affected due to the two-day national strike called for by various trade unions to against the alleged anti-people, anti-worker and anti-farmers policies of the Central government. Schools and government offices functioned as usual while branches of some of banks did not function as workers abstained from work impacting services. Police personnel were deployed in strength at all vantage points. Privately operated buses and also those operated by Puducherry government-owned Road Transport corporation were plying as usual. Industrial establishments remained closed in most of the estates, according to sources. Members of various unions held demonstrations at various places condemning the Centre's policies.

    Production at RINL plant affected as 8,000 workers join nationwide strike

    Around 8,000 workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) did not report for work on Monday, affecting production at the company's 7.5 million tonnes-steel plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. There are around 11,000 non-executive workers at the plant and out of them, about 75 per cent did not come for work as part of the ongoing nationwide strike, according to a company official. As many as 10 central trade unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers and the general public. The strike notices have been given by the unions in various sectors, including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance.

    Left and DMK MPs protest at Gandhi statue 


    Members of Parliament from the Left and the DMK staged a protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, extending support to the bandh calle. During the two-day strike essential services like banking, transportation, trains, and energy are likely to be hit.


    DMK and left(Image: ANI)


    Public transport hit in Haryana as roadways employees join strike


    Public transport was affected in Haryana as the roadways employees joined the two-day nationwide strike. Commuters faced a tough time as the bus services remained suspended at several depots of Haryana Roadway as employees held protest demonstrations at many places.

    Sarbat Singh Punia, a leader of the joint front of 10 unions, said that "in all the depots bus services are suspended". Only a few buses which are run under the kilometre scheme were operated in the morning in Narnaul, Jhajjar and Chandigarh depots by private operators. Our roadways employees are observing a complete strike."

    He alleged that the BJP-led state government was not strengthening the Haryana Roadways fleet. "This indicates their intent to promote privatisation of the transport services. There were 4,200 buses in the Haryana Roadways fleet about six years back, which have been reduced to 2,600 now and route permits are given to promote private buses. Haryana Roadways needs 10,000 buses in its fleet but the government is not paying heed," he said.

    In some districts, Section 144 of the CrPC that prohibits gathering of more than five people has been imposed within 100 metres of the bus stands to maintain law and order, officials said.

    Visuals from Delhi  | All India Bank Employees Association have called for an all-India bank strike

    Left Front members block tracks at Jadavpur station in Kolkata

    Normal life hit in parts of Bengal

    The strike disrupted normal life at some places in West Bengal. Transport services were affected in some districts as protesters blocked roads and halted train movement at some stations on the Howrah and Sealdah sections.

    Railways officials, however, said there were no major disruptions so far. Operations at offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments were unaffected in most parts of the state, even as the trade unions backed by the Left Front exuded confidence that the strike would be a success.

    Protests in Thiruvananthapuram to protest against government policies

    Kerala shutters down

    In Kerala, where trade unions are strong, all institutions downed their shutters on March 28. State-run KSRTC buses did not operate, while taxis, auto-rickshaws and private buses kept away from the roads. Commercial vehicles, including trucks, were also not plying in an expression of solidarity with the striking workers.

    Essential services including milk, newspapers, hospitals and ambulances were not affected. According to media reports, some protesters tried to prevent employees of private firms from reaching their offices. The police have arranged for transport for those who have reached the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station to travel to the Regional Cancer Centre.

    The Maharashtra government has invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) barring employees of state-run electricity companies from joining the protest.

    Talking to PTI, All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said, "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies." Read more here
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 01:19 pm
