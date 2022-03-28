Bharat Bandh today, tomorrow | Production at RINL plant affected as 8,000 workers join nationwide strike

A two-day Bharat Bandh called by a joint forum of central trade unions against the government's alleged wrong policies began on March 28, disrupting banking services and public transport in some parts of the country.

As many as 10 central trade unions (CTUs) have joined hands to protest the government’s “anti-farmer, anti-workers and anti-people policies”. About 20 crore workers are said to take part in the shutdown called by trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, and SEWA.

Transport sector impacted in Tamil Nadu

The two-day national strike called for by various unions had its impact on the public transport sector in Tamil Nadu on Monday as a large number of buses operated by State Transport Undertakings (STU) remained off the road, affecting morning office-goers and others in many places. As a result, autorickshaws were charging exorbitant fares, commuters in different cities complained. While many had the option of switching to suburban rail services and the Metro Rail here, same was not the case in other cities of the state and people had to rely on the available thin services of government buses and autorickshaws. The few running buses were packed beyond capacity. According to reports, a large number of buses operated by the STU stayed off the roads, giving a tough time for the morning officer-goers.

Private buses ply in Puducherry; banking services partially affected

Privately operated buses plied normally on Monday in Puducherry even as banking services were partially affected due to the two-day national strike called for by various trade unions to against the alleged anti-people, anti-worker and anti-farmers policies of the Central government. Schools and government offices functioned as usual while branches of some of banks did not function as workers abstained from work impacting services. Police personnel were deployed in strength at all vantage points. Privately operated buses and also those operated by Puducherry government-owned Road Transport corporation were plying as usual. Industrial establishments remained closed in most of the estates, according to sources. Members of various unions held demonstrations at various places condemning the Centre's policies.

Production at RINL plant affected as 8,000 workers join nationwide strike

Around 8,000 workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) did not report for work on Monday, affecting production at the company's 7.5 million tonnes-steel plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. There are around 11,000 non-executive workers at the plant and out of them, about 75 per cent did not come for work as part of the ongoing nationwide strike, according to a company official. As many as 10 central trade unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers and the general public. The strike notices have been given by the unions in various sectors, including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance.

